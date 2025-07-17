Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – July 16th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Qualigen Therapeutics are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop products or technologies using biological processes—such as genetic engineering, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and agricultural biotech. Investors in these equities often seek high growth potential tied to successful clinical trials or product approvals, but they also face elevated risk from regulatory setbacks, lengthy research timelines and volatile market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.18. 889,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,764. The stock has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $190.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $336.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

QLGN traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,456,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLGN

Featured Stories