Montis Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.47.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

