Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – July 16th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Motorola Solutions are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or implement digital security solutions—ranging from antivirus software and encryption tools to network firewalls, intrusion-detection systems and identity-management platforms. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for safeguarding organizations and individuals against cyberthreats, data breaches and other digital vulnerabilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,699,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,408,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of -680.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.62. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,330. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,337. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

MSI stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.01. 436,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Further Reading