Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 3,900 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $488,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,821,160.55. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 15th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $21,812,331.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21.

On Wednesday, June 11th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64.

On Monday, June 9th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 310,771 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $35,424,786.29.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.