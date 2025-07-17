CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.27% of CONMED worth $42,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Stock Up 2.2%

CNMD opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. CONMED Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. CONMED’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.