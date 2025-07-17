BILL (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 134.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

