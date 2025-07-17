Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Shopify, WNS, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate vessels—such as container ships, dry-bulk carriers, and oil tankers—used to transport goods across oceans. Their performance is tied to global trade volumes, charter rates, fuel costs, and broader economic cycles, making them a cyclical investment sensitive to supply-and-demand dynamics in the shipping industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,843. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,839,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,120. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.49. 2,506,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,375. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. 3,956,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,492. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $76.62. 2,475,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,840. Carrier Global has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

