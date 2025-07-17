Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $31.27 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Leidos worth $31,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.15.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average is $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

