Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.73 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

