Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $345.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.86. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

