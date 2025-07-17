British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider William Rucker Purchases 29,000 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider William Rucker acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £100,050 ($134,259.26).

British Land Stock Up 0.5%

BLND opened at GBX 347.42 ($4.66) on Thursday. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.