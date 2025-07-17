Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $5,658.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,479.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5,011.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 price objective (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,453.15.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

