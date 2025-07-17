iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3322 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

