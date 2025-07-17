Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.98 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE UNP opened at $231.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

