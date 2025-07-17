Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $707.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

