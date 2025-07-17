Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Acquires New Shares in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 1.7%

PGR opened at $246.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $208.13 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.17 and a 200 day moving average of $265.63.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.