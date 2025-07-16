Kyrrex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.53 Million (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Kyrrex has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,753.44 or 0.99876962 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,701.10 or 0.99809633 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com.

Kyrrex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyrrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyrrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

