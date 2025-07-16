Sophon Price Reaches $0.0356 on Exchanges (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Sophon has a market cap of $71.28 million and $25.48 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sophon token can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sophon has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sophon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,753.44 or 0.99876962 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,701.10 or 0.99809633 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon Token Profile

Sophon launched on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz.

Sophon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.0353975 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $24,910,760.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sophon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sophon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sophon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.