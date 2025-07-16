Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 27.5% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,664,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 208,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 27.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

