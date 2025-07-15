Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $130.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

