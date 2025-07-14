Reviewing Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) & OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneWater Marine and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 0 4 3 0 2.43 Amer Sports 0 4 11 1 2.81

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $37.81, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine -0.39% 1.09% 0.26% Amer Sports 3.70% 7.21% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneWater Marine and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OneWater Marine and Amer Sports”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.77 billion 0.14 -$5.70 million ($0.47) -32.55 Amer Sports $5.18 billion 4.08 $72.60 million $0.37 103.11

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Sports has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats OneWater Marine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

