Apollon Financial LLC Sells 954 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Apollon Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

