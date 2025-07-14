New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 52,661 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $62,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.54.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

