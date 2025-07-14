Head-To-Head Comparison: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -288.98% -74.45% -50.39% Crescent Energy -2.88% 14.21% 4.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Vault and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 2 0 2.33 Crescent Energy 1 2 9 1 2.77

Earnings and Valuation

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $1.42, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.79%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Energy Vault.

This table compares Energy Vault and Crescent Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $46.97 million 2.77 -$135.75 million ($0.93) -0.90 Crescent Energy $3.22 billion 0.73 -$114.61 million ($0.45) -20.58

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Vault, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Energy Vault on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

