Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,636,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,612,000 after buying an additional 1,245,947 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.13 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.