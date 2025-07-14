Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $29.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.