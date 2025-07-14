ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $801.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,098.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $761.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

