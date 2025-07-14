iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

