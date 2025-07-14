Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,549,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,639,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

