Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $369.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $370.45.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

