Alpha Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

