Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.1%

EWS stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

