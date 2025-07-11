iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,810,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,163,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.