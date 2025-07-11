Country Club Bank Sells 8,235 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.10. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

