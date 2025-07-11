iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,076,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

