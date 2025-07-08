Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 1019737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $18,445,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,190.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

