Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 1019737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY
Ryanair Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $18,445,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,190.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.