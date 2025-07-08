Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.