Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 2.42% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHYF opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

