Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

