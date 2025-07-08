Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The company has a market cap of £191.07 million, a PE ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.86. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.08 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.67).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

