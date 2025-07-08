Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance
Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The company has a market cap of £191.07 million, a PE ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.86. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.08 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.67).
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
