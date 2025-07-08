Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $819,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $232.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

