Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Director Sells $27,054.80 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) Director David Lavigne sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,054.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 163,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,525.68. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 27th, David Lavigne sold 6,435 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $72,972.90.
- On Thursday, June 26th, David Lavigne sold 3,263 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $38,894.96.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, David Lavigne sold 2,459 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,385.05.
- On Tuesday, June 24th, David Lavigne sold 221 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,884.05.
- On Tuesday, June 24th, David Lavigne sold 555 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $7,242.75.
- On Monday, June 23rd, David Lavigne sold 505 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $6,787.20.
- On Monday, June 23rd, David Lavigne sold 724 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $9,730.56.
Venu Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of VENU opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Venu Holding Corporation has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Institutional Trading of Venu
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on VENU shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Venu Company Profile
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
