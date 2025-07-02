Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Director Sells $27,054.80 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) Director David Lavigne sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,054.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 163,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,525.68. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, David Lavigne sold 6,435 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $72,972.90.

On Thursday, June 26th, David Lavigne sold 3,263 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $38,894.96.

On Wednesday, June 25th, David Lavigne sold 2,459 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,385.05.

On Tuesday, June 24th, David Lavigne sold 221 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,884.05.

On Tuesday, June 24th, David Lavigne sold 555 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $7,242.75.

On Monday, June 23rd, David Lavigne sold 505 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $6,787.20.

On Monday, June 23rd, David Lavigne sold 724 shares of Venu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $9,730.56.

Venu Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of VENU opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Venu Holding Corporation has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Venu

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter valued at $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Venu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Venu during the first quarter worth about $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Venu in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Venu in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VENU shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Venu Company Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

