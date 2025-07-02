Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

