Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Sells 6,422 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $43,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,422.70. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $269.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
