Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Sells 6,422 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $43,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,422.70. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $269.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

