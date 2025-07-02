UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of UMH Properties worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,270.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $677,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,721.38. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,314. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

