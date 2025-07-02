Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

GDX opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

