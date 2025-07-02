Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.