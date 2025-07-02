Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,667,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

