Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of INTC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

