Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 479,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,756 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

